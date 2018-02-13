BSNL Recharge Packs Of Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 549, Rs 561 Explained: Free Data, Other Details

Here's what subscribers get in BSNL's prepaid data recharge packs priced at Rs 198, Rs 291, Rs 549 and Rs 561. All the four recharge packs come with a free PRBT or personalized ring back tone facility. PRBT is a special service offered by BSNL which enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.
|Data STV/data combo voucher in Rs. (inclusive of GST)
|Total bundled free usage
|Validity of freebies (days)
|Data charges after freebies
|198 (including south zone)
|1 GB/day + free PRBT
|24
|3p/10KB
|291(inclding south zone)
|1.5 GB/day + free PRBT
|25
|3p/10KB
|549
|2 GB/day + free PRBT
|60
|3p/10KB
|561
|1 GB/day + free PRBT
|80
|3p/10KB
|(Source: bsnl.co.in)
BSNL prepaid recharge pack of Rs 198
Under a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 198, BSNL offers 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 24 days, according to the telecom company's website. After 24 days, the data is charged at 3 paise per 10 KBs, according to BSNL. "To Check STV MRP for your circle Please check circle website or call 1503," BSNL mentioned.
BSNL prepaid recharge pack of Rs 291
BSNL offers 1.5 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 25 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 291. After the 25-day period, data is charged at 3 paise per 10 KBs.
BSNL prepaid recharge pack of Rs 549
At Rs 549, BSNL offers a prepaid recharge pack under which subscribers get 2 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 60 days. After the 60-day period, data is charged at 3 paise per 10 KBs.
BSNL prepaid recharge pack of Rs 561
BSNL's recharge pack priced at Rs 561 comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 80 days, according to its website. After the 50-day period, data is charged at 3 paise per 10 KBs, BSNL mentioned on its website.
