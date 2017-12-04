BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 429 Vs Rs 339 Vs Rs 444 Vs Rs 333

Some of BSNL's prepaid recharge plans that offer between 1GB-3GB data per day:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has lined up attractive prepaid recharge offers for its customers amid intense competition from rivals. Four recharge/data plans of the government-owned telecom services provider offer data between 1GB-3GB per day. Validity periods and bundled offers of these plans or special tariff vouchers (STVs), priced at Rs 429, Rs 339, Rs 444 and Rs 333, vary. Ever since Reliance Jio launched its services in the market, telecom service providers have been fighting off an intense data war, as they have been rolling out fresh prepaid and postapid plans to woo customers.This BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers freebies of 1GB data per day as well as unlimited local and STD calls to any network, said BSNL on its website, portal2.bsnl.in. The freebies are valid for 90 days but the plan comes with a validity of 180 days.This STV by BSNL offers 3GB data per day without any speed restrictions, according to BSNL's website. It comes bundled with unlimited local and STD calls from BSNL to BSNL. If one wants to make a call from BSNL to any other network, he/she will get 30 minutes every day free of charge. Off-net voice calls will be charged at 25 paise per minute after the 30 minute/day freebie is over. This BSNL STV is valid for 26 days.This prepaid data plan, called as BSNL Chauka_ 444 STV, offers unlimited data for 90 days. However, internet speed will reduce to 80 Kbps after 2GB per day.This prepaid data STV by BSNL also offers unlimited data for 56 days. However, internet speed will reduce to 80 Kbps after exhaustion of 1GB per day, said BSNL.