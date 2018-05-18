BSNL Prepaid Recharge Offer: Daily 1.5 GB Data For Rs 98. Details Here BSNL's STV (special tariff vouchers) of Rs. 98 is valid for a period of 26 days.

The state-run BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has come up with a new data only recharge plan priced at Rs 98 for its prepaid subscribers. To counter Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, which has disrupted the telecom sector in the country, BSNL has been come up with a host of plans -- both voice and data -- in the last few months to attract and retain customers. Called the 'Data Tsunami pack', the state-run telecom operator launched the plan on the occasion of World Telecom Day. "This is a pure data STV which provides data at very economic rate, for Rs 2.51 per GB," said RK Mittal, director, BSNL board.Under BSNL's STV (special tariff vouchers) of Rs. 98, customers get 1.5 GB of data per day, which adds up to 39 GB of data. However, the plan doesn't offer any calling or SMS benefits. The plan is valid for a period of 26 days. While Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack for its prepaid customers priced at Rs. 98, which offers 2 GB of 4G data. However, it offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 300 SMSes for a period of 28 days. Recently, BSNL came up with a recharge of Rs. 118 and offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. Customers also get PRBT (personalised ring back tone) with this offer. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days.Last week, BSNL also launched a recharge pack priced at Rs. 39 which offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. Customers also get PRBT (personalised ring back tone) with this offer. The plan is valid for a period of 10 days. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter