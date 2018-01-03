BSNL Offers 'Unlimited Data' In Rs 187 Recharge. Details Here Subscribers of the Rs 187 GSM pack or STV (special tariff voucher) get "unlimited data" with "speed reduced to 40 kbps after 1 GB", among other benefits, according to BSNL.

Besides, the Rs 187 recharge pack comes with unlimited voice calls - local/STD - made to all telecom operators, it noted. That includes on-net calls - calls made from BSNL to BSNL - as well as off-net calls - those made from BSNL to connections of other telecom operators - for the entire validity period of 28 days. BSNL's Rs 187 pack also supports calls made on the national roaming area (excluding Mumbai and Delhi), according to its website.



The Rs. 187 recharge pack includes PRBT content, according to the BSNL website. PRBT or Personalised Ring Back Tone is a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.



BSNL's promotional STV of Rs 187 comes at a time the telecom operators are witnessing high competition. Reliance Jio's aggressive pricing of high speed mobile data has led many incumbent telecom operators to revise their offering and come up with attractive schemes to protect market share, say analysts.



Reliance Jio offers a range of prepaid recharge options to its customers. Reliance Jio - part of conglomerate Reliance Industries - offers 14 recharge packs priced from Rs. 19 and Rs. 9,999 to its prepaid customers. These recharge packs come with up to 750 GBs or gigabytes of high speed data over a validity period ranging from one day to 360 days, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com.



