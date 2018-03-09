BSNL Launches Rs 448 Prepaid Recharge Plan, Revises Rs 444 STV

Both these prepaid recharge plans of BSNL offer unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits to customers.

Both these BSNL prepaid recharge plans have daily data limits under the fair usage policy.

Both these BSNL prepaid recharge plans have daily data limits under the fair usage policy.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom services operator, has launched two new prepaid recharge plans or special tariff vouchers (STVs) worth Rs 444 and Rs 448. Both the prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits to customers. Both the prepaid recharge plans have daily data limits under the fair usage policy (FUP), after which the internet speed gets reduced, BSNL said. The disruptive data prices by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio have hit the telecom sector hard, so much so that incumbent operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL keep rolling out new attractive prepaid recharge plans to woo customers.
 
BSNL prepaid recharge plan or STV of Rs 448
This latest prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. The data offered in this STV is unlimited. The daily data limit is 1GB per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 80 Kbps. Hundred free SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. However, this plan is not available in Kerala. Apart from it, it is available in all circles with effect from 23.2.2018.

BSNL prepaid recharge plan or STV of Rs 444
This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers unlimited data with an upper limit of 4GB or gigabytes per day. After the consumption of 4GB data per day, the internet speed gets reduced to 80 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited on-net i.e. BSNL to BSNL voice calls. The STV is valid for 60 days. Earlier this prepaid recharge plan of BSNL did not offer unlimited calling facility.

