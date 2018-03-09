BSNL Launches Rs 448 Prepaid Recharge Plan, Revises Rs 444 STV Both these prepaid recharge plans of BSNL offer unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits to customers.

BSNL prepaid recharge plan or STV of Rs 448

This latest prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. The data offered in this STV is unlimited. The daily data limit is 1GB per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 80 Kbps. Hundred free SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. However, this plan is not available in Kerala. Apart from it, it is available in all circles with effect from 23.2.2018.



BSNL prepaid recharge plan or STV of Rs 444

This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers unlimited data with an upper limit of 4GB or gigabytes per day. After the consumption of 4GB data per day, the internet speed gets reduced to 80 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited on-net i.e. BSNL to BSNL voice calls. The STV is valid for 60 days. Earlier this prepaid recharge plan of BSNL did not offer unlimited calling facility.



