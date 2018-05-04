BSNL Offers Free Amazon Prime Subscription With New Broadband Plan, Details Here

Here are five things to know about BSNL's BBG Combo ULD 700 Amaze broadband plan:
1. The connection will come with a limit of 15 GBs of data under Fair Usage Policy, BSNL Chennai said.
2. The connection will include 500 free calls.
3. BSNL termed the free Amazon Prime Subscription offer as "the best part of this plan".
4. The announcement from BSNL comes amid high competition in the Indian telecom sector.
5. It could not be immediately ascertained whether the offer is available in all circles.
State-run telecom operator BSNL has come up with new unlimited prepaid recharge plan offers priced at Rs 99 and Rs. 319 for its prepaid customers,. The move was widely viewed as a bid to counter prepaid offerings by rival telecom companies: Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Many telecom operators in the country have recently announced new plans - with both data and voice calling features - to retain their customer bases, say analysts.
Meanwhile, twelve lakh customers throughout the country opted for portability from other networks to state-owned BSNL in the last financial year, news agency IANS reported last month, citing Chief General Manager of Calcutta Telephones SP Tripathi.