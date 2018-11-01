BSNL Offers Extra Talk-Time On Select Recharge Packs

Under the new offer, BSNL is providing extra talk time value on select recharge packs.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced up to 8.8 per cent of additional talk-time on four recharge packs priced at Rs 80, Rs 180, Rs 410 and Rs 510. The announcement of additional talk-time from BSNL comes days ahead of the Diwali festival. Among the four recharge denominations, BSNL prepaid subscribers will get a talk-time of Rs 555 on the recharge pack of Rs 510, according to a post by the state-run telecom operator on microblogging website Twitter.

BSNL;s Rs 80 recharge:

On the recharge pack of Rs 80, BSNL has announced a full talk-time - which means a talk-time of the same value as the price of the voucher - under the scheme.

BSNL's Rs 180 recharge:

On prepaid recharge of Rs 180, BSNL is offering a talk time value of Rs 190.

BSNL's Rs 410 recharge:

On recharge pack priced at Rs 410, customers will get Rs 440 under the offer.

BSNL's Rs 510 recharge:

On recharge of Rs 510, BSNL is offering Rs 555, an additional benefit of almost 9 per cent. The last date to avail the benefits of BSNL's plan is November 10, 2018.

Last month, BSNL had announced a new plan at Rs 78 to offer unlimited voice, video calls and 2 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 10 days.

Many telecom companies have announced a number of packs to increase and retain their customer base, in the competitive telecom sector, which has witnessed intense competition since the arrival of Reliance Jio in 2016

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced a 100 per cent cashback offer which is applicable on prepaid recharge plans of Rs. 149 and above and a new all unlimited Rs. 1699 annual plan on Thursday. Jio's cashback offer is valid till November 30, 2018 and the coupons received during this offer must be redeemed on or before December 31, 2018.

In past few days, the telecom major Bharti Airtel has come up with a host of prepaid recharge packs to revamp its prepaid portfolio, such as those priced at Rs. 159, Rs. 181 and Rs. 289.