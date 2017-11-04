BSNL Offers 90 GB Data, Free Calls For 90 Days At Rs 485. Details Here



PV 485 - U/L Voice(Loc/STD) any net Calls , 1GB /day for first 90 days only from Home LSA & National roaming (excluding Mumbai & Delhi) — BSNL KARNATAKA (@bsnl_karnataka) November 2, 2017

Plan 485 with UL calls for 90 days,UL data for 90 days with 1GB/day, afterwards speed reduces to 80kbps, works in BSNL N/W — BSNL_Karnataka (@BSNL_KTK) November 2, 2017

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has introduced a new recharge offer for its prepaid customers in Karnataka. In a recharge of Rs 485, state-run telecom operator BSNL is offering 90 GBs of mobile data with a validity period of 90 days. This was said by BSNL on microblogging site Twitter. BSNL customers in the Karnataka telecom circle recharging their prepaid mobile phone connections with an STV or special tariff voucher of Rs 485 will get 1 GB of data per day for the validity period, it noted.The Rs 485 tariff plan by BSNL Karnataka will also be applicable on national roaming, the telecom company said, except the Mumbai and Delhi circles.BSNL's Rs 485 pack also comes with the benefit of unlimited voice calls. This includes local and STD calls, BSNL noted.BSNL's Rs 485 pack comes at a time the Indian telecom industry is in a state of high competition. Free voice calling offers and aggressive data pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio - which offers telecom services under brand Jio - has led many incumbent telecom operators to revise their existing data tariffs and announce new offers, say some analysts.Reliance Jio recently revamped rates for its popular 84-day plan.In a recharge pack priced at Rs. 459, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of 84 GBs - with a daily limit of 1 GB - for a validity period of 84 days, according to the telecom company's website- jio.com. Jio's Rs. 459 pack includes unlimited voice calls.Reliance Jio offers several recharge options to its prepaid customers. Starting at Rs. 52 (validity of 7 days), Jio recharge plans go up to Rs. 9,999 (360 days). Voice calls are free and unlimited in all plans of Jio. Short-message service is unlimited in many plans but in some of the plans it is capped.