BSNL Offers 50% Cashback Via PhonePe. Details Here BSNL-PhonePe offer on prepaid recharge plans: BSNL's offer via PhonePe is valid from 10:00 hours on 22nd January, 2018 to 23:59 hours on 20th February, 2018, said PhonePe.

Customers will get the offer on their first-ever BSNL prepaid recharge on PhonePe.

Eligibility for BSNL's 50% cashback offer on PhonePe 1. Customers will get the offer on their first-ever BSNL prepaid recharge on PhonePe.

2. The offer is valid on all payment instruments, said PhonePe. (Customers will get flat Rs 75 as cashback on recharging with BSNL prepaid recharge plans worth Rs 250 and above on PhonePe.) (Customers will get flat Rs 75 as cashback on recharging with BSNL prepaid recharge plans worth Rs 250 and above on PhonePe.)

How to avail BSNL's 50% cashback offer on PhonePe 1. On your PhonePe app, click on the mobile icon within "Recharge & Pay Bills" section of the app.



2. Select or enter the BSNL mobile number you wish to recharge and check your circle.



3. Select or enter the plan amount from the view plans section.



4. Pick the payment option for the same.



5. In case you hold a wallet balance, it will be automatically used for paying. Please uncheck the checkbox to not use the wallet amount.



6. Click on recharge to complete the transaction.

Conditions for BSNL's 50% cashback offer on PhonePe 1. The offer can be availed only once per user on first-ever BSNL prepaid recharge.



2. The offer is valid only once per bank account, credit card and debit card and only once per PhonePe registered customer, said PhonePe.



3. The cashback will be triggered to the customer within 24 hours of the transaction on which the offer is applicable.



4. If you are eligible for more than one offer, the offer giving you the maximum cashback is automatically picked up for you.



5. Once the BSNL recharge is processed, it cannot be cancelled or returned, said PhonePe.



.6. In case of a payment failure during the recharge, the amount will be refunded back to the customer within two working days.

Other terms and conditions 1. The BSNL-PhonePe offer is applicable on iOS and Android devices.



2. The cashback can be used for recharges, bill payments, and merchant transactions across PhonePe.



3. The cashback credited to a user cannot be withdrawn to any linked bank account or transferred to other users.



4. The transaction must be initiated and completed by the user within the PhonePe app.

PhonePe has the right to amend the terms and conditions, end the offer, or call back any or all of its offers without prior notice.



5. In case of a dispute, PhonePe reserves the right to take the final decision on the interpretation of these terms and conditions.



6. In case the PhonePe wallet limit for the month has been reached (Rs 10,000), the cashback will be credited on the first business day of the next month.



