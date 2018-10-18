BSNL Offers 20 GBs Data In Prepaid Plan Priced At 78 Rupees. Details Here

Under its new Rs 78 plan, BSNL is offering unlimited voice and video calls.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come up with a new prepaid recharge on the occasion of Dussehra and Diwali, said the state-run telecom operator on micro blogging website- Twitter. Customers can avail the benefits of BSNL's new pack, called STV 78, starting October 15. Recently, BSNL has come up with a number of prepaid packs to increase and retain its customer base, in the competitive telecom sector, which has witnessed intense competition since the arrival of Reliance Jio in 2016.

Make this festive season even more joyful in just Rs. 78. Enjoy unlimited data and voice with #BSNL STV 78. pic.twitter.com/bW9Wg84day — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 15, 2018

BSNL's new prepaid pack in detail:

Under its new Rs 78 plan, BSNL is offering unlimited voice and video calls. The pack also offers 2 GB data per day and after the consumption of daily limit, the speed gets reduced to 80 kbps. The prepaid plan is valid for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced a 100 per cent cashback offer which is applicable on prepaid recharge plans of Rs. 149 and above and a new all unlimited Rs. 1699 annual plan on Thursday. Jio's cashback offer is valid till November 30, 2018 and the coupons received during this offer must be redeemed on or before December 31, 2018.

In past few days, the telecom major Bharti Airtel has come up with a host of prepaid recharge packs to revamp its prepaid portfolio, such as those priced at Rs. 159, Rs. 181 and Rs. 289.

Last week, Airtel introduced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 398, under which it is offering unlimited calls and 1.5 GBs of data per day, among other benefits, for a total validity period of 70 days.