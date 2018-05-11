BSNL New Prepaid Recharge Plans Rs 39, Rs 99, Rs 319, Rs 349 Compared

BSNL Rs 39 prepaid recharge pack
Under an STV or special tariff voucher priced at Rs 39, BSNL offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 free SMS, among other benefits, for a validity period of 10 days, according to the telecom company's website. Subscribers can make unlimited voice calls in "home LSA (local service area) and BSNL roaming area only (except Mumbai & Delhi)", according to BSNL. The voucher also includes free PRBT facility. PRBT or Personalised Ring Back Tone is a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.
BSNL Rs. 99 prepaid recharge voucher
BSNL has introduced two voice-only prepaid plans priced at Rs. 319 and Rs. 99, according to BSNL's website - bsnl.co.in. The Rs. 99 recharge pack comes with a validity period of 26 days, and includes unlimited voice calls to any network in the home circle and on national roaming, except Mumbai and Delhi. Subscribers also get free PRBT service along with this recharge.
|MRP
|Benefits
|Validity
|39
|Unlimited Voice in Home LSA and BSNL Roaming area only (except Mumbai & Delhi)+ 100 free SMS any-net+ free PRBT
|10
|99
|Unlimited Voice (local/STD)any-net in Home LSA and National Roaming (except Mumbai & Delhi)+ PRBT
|26
|319
|Unlimited Voice (local/STD)any-net in Home LSA and National Roaming (except Mumbai & Delhi)
|90
|349
|Unlimited Voice (Local/STD) in Home LSA and National Roaming (excluding Mumbai & Delhi) + 1 GB Data/day (speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2.5 GB)+ free 100 SMS/day
|54
|(Source: bsnl.co.in)
BSNL Rs. 319 prepaid recharge voucher
BSNL's Rs. 319 prepaid voice calling plan comes with unlimited voice calls to any network in the home circle and on national roaming, except Mumbai and Delhi, according to BSNL. The telecom company's prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 319 comes with a validity period of 90 days without any FUP (fair usage policy), it mentioned. The Rs. 319 plan includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.
BSNL Rs. 349 prepaid recharge voucher
BSNL offers unlimited voice calls - including local, STD and roaming - and 1 GB of mobile data per day to its customers for a validity period of 54 days under this recharge pack. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. The mobile data, however, comes with a limit under its FUP policy. Subscribers exhausting the daily limit of 1 GB during the validity of the recharge pack continue to receive data at a reduced speed of 80 kbps, according to BSNL. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day along with this pack.