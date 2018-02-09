BSNL New Plan: Unlimited Data Without Speed Restriction, Free Voice Calls For 84 Days

Here are five things to know about BSNL's Rs 1,099 data recharge voucher for its prepaid customers:
1. Voice calls: The unlimited voice calls offered under the prepaid data recharge voucher of Rs 1,099 include calls made in the home circle as well as on national roaming, according to the BSNL website.
2. The Rs 1,099 prepaid data voucher includes free 100 SMS per day for the validity period of 84 days. That means subscribers will be able to send 100 SMS every day until the validity period expires.
3. BSNL mentions on its website that the data will be chargeable at 3 paise per 10KB after the 84-day period.
4. The Rs 1,099 recharge pack includes the PRBT or personalised ring back tone facility. PRBT is a special service offered by BSNL which enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.
