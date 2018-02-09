BSNL New Plan: Unlimited Data Without Speed Restriction, Free Voice Calls For 84 Days BSNL's Rs 1,099 recharge pack for its prepaid subscribers comes with "unlimited data without speed restriction", among other benefits, for a validity period of 84 days.

Amid high competition in the telecom sector, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering unlimited data and unlimited voice calling for 84 days at Rs 1,099. This offer by BSNL is for the telecom company's prepaid subscribers. In a prepaid data recharge voucher priced at Rs 1,099, BSNL offers "unlimited data without speed restriction", among other benefits, for a validity period of 84 days, according to the company's website - bsnl.co.in. BSNL's Rs 1,099 prepaid recharge pack includes unlimited voice calls for the entire 84-day validity period.1.: The unlimited voice calls offered under the prepaid data recharge voucher of Rs 1,099 include calls made in the home circle as well as on national roaming, according to the BSNL website.2. The Rs 1,099 prepaid data voucher includes free 100 SMS per day for the validity period of 84 days. That means subscribers will be able to send 100 SMS every day until the validity period expires.3. BSNL mentions on its website that the data will be chargeable at 3 paise per 10KB after the 84-day period.4. The Rs 1,099 recharge pack includes the PRBT or personalised ring back tone facility. PRBT is a special service offered by BSNL which enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. 5. The Rs 1,099 prepaid data recharge pack from BSNL comes at a time the telecom sector is witnessing high competition triggered by aggressive pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio and other rivals. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 unveiled the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19. The finance minister has proposed to provide Rs. 10,000 crore for creation and augmentation of telecom infrastructure in Budget 2018-19.