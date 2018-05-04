BSNL Launches New Prepaid Recharge Plan For Rs 349. Details Here BSNL's new prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of data per day.

State-owned telecom operator, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 for its subscribers, said the operator on its official website -- bsnl.co.in. Under the plan, BSNL is offering unlimited voice calls and data to its customers. In the last few months, BSNL has come up with attractive plans to increase and retain its customer base, as the telecom sector in country has seen an aggressive competition since the arrival of Reliance Jio in September 2016.Under BSNL's STV (special tariff vouchers) of Rs 349, customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users also get 1 GB of data per day but the speed gets reduced to 80 kbps after consumption of daily limit. The pack offers 100 SMSes per day. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. The plan is valid for a period of 54 days. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio also offers a prepaid recharge plan for Rs 349. The plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day. But Jio's pack offers 1.5 GB of 4G data per day for a period of 70 days.Recently, BSNL also launched unlimited prepaid offers priced at Rs 99 and Rs 319. The plans offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Customers also get PRBT (personalised ring back tone) with this offer. While the Rs 99 plan is valid for 26 days, Rs 319 plan is valid for a period of 90 days.