BSNL Launches New Offers At Rs 186, Rs 187 To Match Jio, Airtel Amid a continued price war amid telecom players in the country, the state-controlled BSNL has increased the amount of high speed data and calling to its prepaid recharge offers. Starting as low as Rs 186, Some of BSNL's unique plans have validity of 180 days. In the Rs 186 plan the company offers 1GB data per day for the first 28 days, however in the Rs 485 plan the company offers 1GB of data per day for the first 90 days.The country's largest telecom company Airtel has also revamped some of its offers to give more high speed data to its users as compared to current Jio offers.BSNL Rs. 186 planUnder its plan voucher priced at Rs. 186, BSNL offers 1 GB of mobile data for the first 28 days, according to its website. BSNL's Rs. 186 plan voucher also includes unlimited on-net and off-net voice calls - local as well as STD - in home LSA, according to its website. The Rs. 186 plan voucher comes with a validity period of 180 days. However, the 1GB data is applicable only for the first 28 days, according to BSNL.BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid recharge planThe Rs. 187 recharge pack, according to BSNL, includes PRBT or Personalised Ring back Tone - a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. Free calls offered under BSNL's recharge pack priced at Rs. 187 (including GST), include local and STD calls made on the home LSA (Licensed Service Area) as well as BSNL's national roaming area (excluding Mumbai and Delhi), according to the telecom company's website. The Rs. 187 recharge plan or STV is applicable on both on-net - calls made on BSNL's own network - and off-net calls - calls made outside BSNL's network.BSNL Rs. 485 planBSNL's plan voucher priced at Rs. 485 (including GST) comes with a validity period of 180 days. However, the 90 GB of mobile data at a daily limit of 1 GB is applicable for the "first 90 days only", BSNL said. The Rs. 485 plan voucher includes unlimited on-net and off-net calls in the home LSA and national roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi), according to the BSNL website. "PV186/485 will be available for J&K, Assam and NE-I/II also but with 90 days PV validity only," BSNL added.