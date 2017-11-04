BSNL Latest Prepaid Recharge Offers: Rs 198 Plan Vs Rs 249 Plan Vs Rs 429 Plan Vs Rs 549 Plan And More

Highlights BSNL's popular recharge packs range from Rs. 29, Rs. 39, Rs. 198, Rs. 249 Under Rs 429 plan, BSNL offers 1 GB mobile data daily for 90 days BSNL's Rs 2,399 pack offers unlimited data for 60 days

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers many recharge options to its prepaid customers. Some of state-run telecom company BSNL's popular recharge packs range from Rs 29, Rs 39, Rs 198, Rs 249 and Rs 429 to Rs 549, among others. BSNL's prepaid mobile data STVs or special tariff vouchers, offering 2G/3G data speeds, start at Rs 4-7 and go up to Rs 4,498, according to its website - bsnl.co.in. In a limited-period scheme, called BSNL 'Loot Lo' Offer, the telecom company is offering up to 60 per cent off on advance payment of rental under select postpaid plans.Free voice calling and aggressive data pricing from new entrant Reliance Jio - which provides telecom services under brand Jio - has led other operators to lower tariffs. Many incumbent telecom operators, including BSNL, have revised their data tariffs and made new announcements to protect their market share.Mobile internet traffic in the Indian market is also growing rapidly as more users upgrade to smartphones from basic and feature phones, using the Internet for everything from watching movies to shopping online.BSNL offers several recharge plans to its prepaid customers. Some of them are listed below.

Under its special tariff voucher or STV priced at Rs. 429, BSNL is offering 1 GB of mobile data per day for a validity period of 90 days.

BSNL offers 20 MBs or megabytes of mobile data for a validity period of one day under its recharge packs priced at Rs 4, according to its website. The price may vary in the range of Rs. 4 to Rs. 7 from circle to circle based on market conditions, BSNL adds.Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 29 (may vary), BSNL offers 150 MB of data for a validity period of three days. Denomination may vary between Rs. 26 to Rs 33 from circle to circle based on technical feasibility, according to the BSNL website.At Rs 39, BSNL offers 200 MBs of data for a validity period of five days. "The data STV of Rs 39/- is revised to Rs 43/- for west zone circles (Gujarat, Maharashtra , Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh)," BSNL added.BSNL offers 2.2 GBs or gigabytes of mobile data for a validity period of 25 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 198. This offer is not applicable on the South Zone. "To Check STV MRP for your circle please check circle website or call 1503," BSNL added.In the South Zone, BSNL offers 1 GB of data with a validity of 24 days under its Rs 198 recharge, according to its website.Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 4,498, BSNL offers 160 GB of mobile data for a validity period of 365 days, according to its website.BSNL offers three "unlimited data STVs" common to the North and South circles: Rs 399, Rs 629 and Rs 2,399.Both Rs 399 and Rs 629 packs come with a validity of 30 days. While speed is reduced to 80 Kbps after use of 2 GBs under the Rs 399 pack, under the Rs 629 STV, the reduced speed is applicable after use of 3 GBs, according to the BSNL website.BSNL's Rs 2,399 pack comes with unlimited data for a validity period of 60 days, with the speed reducing to 80 Kbps after use of 16 GBs, it showed.In its latest scheme, called 'Loot Lo Offer', BSNL is offering up to 60 per cent discount on advance payment of rental to its new postpaid customers. Besides, customers are also offered up to 500 per cent more data under the scheme.