Profit

BSNL Is Offering Unlimited Calls in Rs 26 Prepaid Recharge Plan

This prepaid recharge plan or STV of BSNL offers unlimited local and STD calling.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: March 26, 2018 21:58 IST
BSNL's Rs 26 prepaid recharge plan of BSNL also offers 100 SMS a day.

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering unlimited calls in a prepaid recharge plan or special tariff voucher (STV) worth Rs 26. The debt-ridden telecom sector, which is reeling under the disruptive effect of competitive data prices of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, is fighting to woo customers. Incumbent operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and BSNL are going all out to garner maximum customers. Thus, data and unlimited calling are being offered as benefits in prepaid recharge and postpaid plans.

BSNL's Rs 26 prepaid recharge plan or STV
This prepaid recharge plan or STV of BSNL offers unlimited local and STD calling on BSNL-BSNL (on-net) and BSNL to other carriers (off-net). The unlimited voice calling is available in home LSA (licensed service area) as well as on national roaming barring Mumbai and Delhi, said BSNL. This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL also offers 100 SMS (short message service) a day. Data offered in this STV is 150 MB. The prepaid recharge plan is valid for two days only.
 
BSNL's modem at Rs 1,250
BSNL is also offering a modem at Rs 1,250 with a five-year warranty period. The price of Rs 1,250 is inclusive of all taxes.

BSNL's broadband offer extended till March 31
Customers can also get unlimited broadband of BSNL in its Rs 249 plan in a special offer, which has been extended till March 31, 2018. Customers will get unlimited night calling in this plan.

Earlier this month, BSNL launched two new prepaid recharge plans for Rs 444 and Rs 448. Both the prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits to customers.

