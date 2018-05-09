BSNL Introduces Rs 99, Rs 319, Rs 349 Recharge Packs. Details Here New prepaid offers from state-run BSNL come amid high competition among operators in the telecom sector.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has added more recharge packs into its offerings for prepaid customers to take on competition. BSNL has introduced recharge packs priced at Rs 99, Rs 319 and Rs 349 to offer unlimited voice calls - including roaming - along with other benefits for a validity period ranging from 26 days to 90 days. New prepaid offers from state-run telecom company BSNL come amid high competition among operators in the sector, triggered by Reliance Jio , according to analysts. In its bid to attract customers from other networks, BSNL has time and again updated its range of vouchers for prepaid customers.BSNL has introduced two voice-only prepaid plans priced at Rs 319 and Rs 99, according to a report by Telecom Talk. The Rs 99 recharge pack comes with a validity period of 26 days, and includes unlimited voice calls to any network in the home circle and on national roaming, except Mumbai and Delhi. Subscribers also get PRBT or Personalised Ring Back Tone service along with this recharge. PRBT or Personalised Ring back Tone is a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.BSNL's Rs 319 prepaid voice calling plan comes with unlimited voice calls to any network in the home circle and on national roaming, except Mumbai and Delhi, according to the report. BSNL prepaid recharge plan of Rs 319 comes with a validity period of 90 days without any FUP (fair usage policy) "meaning the voice calls are unlimited", the report added. The Rs 319 plan includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.BSNL offers unlimited voice calls - including local, STD and roaming - and 1 GB of mobile data per day to its customers for a validity period of 54 days under this recharge pack. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not included in this plan. The mobile data, however, comes with a limit under its FUP policy. Subscribers exhausting the daily limit of 1 GB during the validity of the recharge pack continue to receive data at a reduced speed of 80 kbps, according to BSNL. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day along with this pack. Currently, BSNL offers a "welcome offer" to those migrating to its prepaid network. Subscribers in the East zone will get 1 GB of free data to be used within first 15 days along with unlimited on-net calls - calls from BSNL to BSNL - for first seven days under this scheme. Customers in West, North or South zones will get 351 MBs of free data to be used within first 30 days , according to BSNL's website - bsnl.co.in. This offer is available till June 30, 2018, according to the BSNL website.BSNL reported a gross subscriber addition of over 4 million in March 2018. It also added 1.2 million subscribers through MNP or Mobile Number Portability during the month. "BSNL was able to overcome all challenges faced by telecom industry through its highly attractive schemes, plans, offers, value added service offerings and with network improvement, to add new connections and increased subscriber addition through MNP," BSNL Board Director (CM) RK Mittal had said.