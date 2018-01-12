BSNL Happy Offer: Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 Packs Explained BSNL's Happy Offer comes at a time telecom companies operating in the Indian market are dealing with competitive mobile tariffs. Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom industry, recently revamped many of its range of prepaid recharge packs.

From January 9, Reliance Jio has slashed tariffs by Rs 50 for select plans and enhanced per day data limit to 1.5 GB (from 1GB) for select plans. For example, now Jio Rs. 149 recharge pack comes with 28 GBs of 4G speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data, according to the Jio website.



Amid high competition in the telecom sector, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has revised some of its prepaid recharge packs. BSNL has extended the validity period of select prepaid mobile plans by 43 per cent and increased the data offered by 50 per cent, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing a BSNL statement, on January 11. The extra validity and additional data along with unlimited local/STD and roaming voice calls for its prepaid customers was part of a new offer, called 'Happy Offer', the statement added.BSNL's Happy Offer comes at a time telecom companies operating in the Indian market are dealing with competitive mobile tariffs. Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom industry, recently revamped many of its range of prepaid recharge packs. From January 9, Reliance Jio has slashed tariffs by Rs 50 for select plans and enhanced per day data limit to 1.5 GB (from 1GB) for select plans. For example, now Jio Rs. 149 recharge pack comes with 28 GBs of 4G speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data, according to the Jio website.Under the Happy Offer by BSNL, the recharge packs or plan vouchers priced at Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 485 and Rs 666 each will come with 100 SMSes per day, the Press Trust of India reported.BSNL's prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 485 will come with 1.5 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 90 days, the agency reported.BSNL's prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 666 will come with 1.5 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 129 days. The Rs 666 pack will include unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls.BSNL customers subscribing to the telecom company's plan voucher priced at Rs 186 will get 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days.Those subscribing to the state-run telecom company's STV or special tariff voucher priced at Rs 187 will also get 1 GB of data per day for a 28-day validity period.BSNL's plan priced at Rs 349 will come with 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 54 days, the agency reported.BSNL's Rs 429 plan will come with 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 81 days.