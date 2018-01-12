BSNL Happy Offer: Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 Packs Explained

BSNL's Happy Offer comes at a time telecom companies operating in the Indian market are dealing with competitive mobile tariffs. Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom industry, recently revamped many of its range of prepaid recharge packs.
Under the Happy Offer by BSNL, the recharge packs or plan vouchers priced at Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 485 and Rs 666 each will come with 100 SMSes per day, the Press Trust of India reported.
BSNL Happy Offer - Rs 485 recharge
BSNL's prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 485 will come with 1.5 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 90 days, the agency reported.
BSNL Happy Offer - Rs 666 recharge
BSNL's prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 666 will come with 1.5 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 129 days. The Rs 666 pack will include unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls.
BSNL Happy Offer - Rs 186 recharge
BSNL customers subscribing to the telecom company's plan voucher priced at Rs 186 will get 1 GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days.
BSNL Happy Offer - Rs 187 recharge
Those subscribing to the state-run telecom company's STV or special tariff voucher priced at Rs 187 will also get 1 GB of data per day for a 28-day validity period.
BSNL Happy Offer - Rs 349 recharge
BSNL's plan priced at Rs 349 will come with 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 54 days, the agency reported.
BSNL Happy Offer - Rs 429 recharge
BSNL's Rs 429 plan will come with 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 81 days.