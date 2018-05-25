BSNL Family Plan Offers 3 GB Data Daily on 3 SIM Cards, 30 GB Broadband Data

BNSL's new plan in detail:
BSNL broadband plan offers 30 GB of data at the speed of 10 Mbps. However, post 30 GB, download speed gets reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan is priced at Rs 1,199. The scheme is also bundled for three prepaid mobile connections. Under the plan, BSNL is offering 1 GB data per day on all three sims. However, the speed gets reduced to 40 kbps after the consumption of the daily limit. It offers unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) voice calls and free personalised ringback tone on all three sims.
CommentsOn one of the sims BSNL is also offering free online television and one month free subscription of online education for any one subject for students up to class 12.
Last week, BSNL launched a data only recharge plan priced at Rs. 98 for its prepaid subscribers. Called the 'Data Tsunami pack', the operator launched the plan on the occasion of World Telecom Day, under which its offers 1.5 GB of data per day.