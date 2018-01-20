BSNL Extends 'Unlimited Internet' Offer In Rs 249 Plan. Details Here

BSNL's BB249 plan is available "only to the new Broadband customers"

#BSNL's Experience Unlimited BB249 plan offers much more internet for merely Rs 249 & purchase BSNL's lightening fast ADSL Modem for an attractive price of Rs 1,250/- Only For more details of BB249 Plan visit https://t.co/veBUoys1gh & for BSNL Modem visit https://t.co/gdCMjhJMhUpic.twitter.com/s5LuMutNGU — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 18, 2018

7 Things About BSNL's Rs 249 broadband offer (BB249 Plan):

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering unlimited internet in a broadband plan priced at Rs 249. Called 'BB249', BSNL's broadband plan of Rs 249 offers unlimited internet at a download speed up to 8 Mbps till 5 GBs, and up to 1 Mbps afterwards, the telecom company said on microblogging site Twitter. That means subscribers will get the first 5 GBs of broadband internet under the plan at a speed of 8 Mbps. Data will continue at a revised speed up to 1 Mbps after the first 5 GBs.

1. The broadband plan BB249 comes at a monthly charge of Rs 249, according to BSNL's website - bsnl.co.in.

2. The Rs 249 broadband plan - BB249 - is available till March 31, 2018, according to BSNL.

3. The plan is available for BSNL customers in all circles served by the telecom company except Jammu and Kashmir, and Andaman and Nicobar, according to BSNL.

4. BSNL's BB249 plan is available "only to the new Broadband customers", BSNL noted.

5. The plan, according to BSNL, will also be available on FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) with the same tariff.

6. Installation charges shall be waived off during promotional period, BSNL added.

7. Customers can purchase BSNL's ADSL Modem for Rs 1,250, the company added on Twitter.

BSNL recently revised some of its prepaid recharge packs. BSNL extended the validity period of select prepaid mobile plans by 43 per cent and increased the data offered by 50 per cent. The extra validity and additional data along with unlimited local/STD and roaming voice calls for its prepaid customers was part of a new offer, called 'Happy Offer'.





