BSNL Cancels 4G Tender, New Plan Likely To Exclude Chinese Firms: Sources

The Department of Telecommunications has cancelled the BSNL 4G upgradation tender on Wednesday, sources told NDTV, days after the government told the state-run telecom operators, BSNL and MTNL not to use Chinese equipment in 4G upgradation. The Centre had issued these instructions after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley region.

The telecommunications department also announced that it would float a new tender, keeping in view the need for developing Indian capacity and in-house technology. The fresh specifications will emphasize on 'Make in India' and Chinese companies are likely to be excluded from providing any equipment, the sources added.

A major chunk of the telecom equipment is sourced from two major Chinese players, i.e. ZTE and Huawei.

The government had banned as many as 59 Chinese apps, including the likes of TikTok and UC Browser, on Monday citing security and data breach concerns.