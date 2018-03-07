BSNL Announces New Prepaid, Postpaid Recharge Plans for Assam. Details Here

BSNL Ltd has introduced a set of new plans for its prepaid and postpaid segments in Assam, a senior company official said. Data mini packs for instant users, new unlimited voice STV (special tariff vouchers), enhanced free data limit/month, up to 60 per cent discount on postpaid rents are among some of the new plans, BSNL Assam Telecom Circle Circle Chief General Manager Sandeep Govil said.The new products are for both mobile and landline customers, he said. The company has also launched international Wi-Fi hot-spots for customers travelling abroad, through the 'My BSNL' app, at Rs 501 for 30 days, Govil said.