Profit
BSNL Announces New Data and Call Offers. Details Here

Under the family broadband plan, BSNL is offering 1 GB data per day on all three sims.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 17, 2018 21:43 IST
BSNL is also offering ADSL wifi modem for Rs 1,250

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with lucrative offers to attract more customers to its platform amid aggressive competition from private players such as Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel. BSNL claims to offer attractive plans, and urges subscribers to get in touch with them so as to get more information on Family BB (broadband) plans, STV (special tariff vouchers) 47 & ADSL (Asymmetric digital subscriber line) modem, said the telecom operator in a tweet on Tuesday.
Here are the details you need to know about the new BNSL offers:

BSNL family broadband plan

The scheme is bundled for three mobile connections which costs Rs 1,119 per month. Under this plan BSNL is offering 1 GB data per day on all three sims. However, the speed gets reduced to 40 kbps after the consumption of the daily limit. It also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) voice calls and free personalised ringback tone on all three sims. On one of the sims it is also offering free online television and one month free subscription of online education for any one subject for students up to class 12.

STV (special tariff vouchers) 47 plan

Under this plan BNSL is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) voice calls and free personalised ringback tone for Rs 47. The plan is valid for 11 days.

BSNL modem

BSNL is offering ADSL wifi modem for Rs 1,250. One can also rent it for Rs 110 per month. However, a security deposit of Rs 500 is to be paid for the modem, which is refundable if modem is taken on rent.

