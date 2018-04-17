BSNL Announces New Data and Call Offers. Details Here

#BSNL's attractive offers are a must have, do get in touch with us today to know more on exciting Family BB plans, STV 47 & ADSL modem.

BB 1199 Plan visit https://t.co/3kKHCZ8q4a

STV 47 visit https://t.co/L03qKNDXX2

BSNL Modem visit https://t.co/gdCMji1nGupic.twitter.com/uRAOzYP7oe — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 17, 2018

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with lucrative offers to attract more customers to its platform amid aggressive competition from private players such as Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel. BSNL claims to offer attractive plans, and urges subscribers to get in touch with them so as to get more information on Family BB (broadband) plans, STV (special tariff vouchers) 47 & ADSL (Asymmetric digital subscriber line) modem, said the telecom operator in a tweet on Tuesday.The scheme is bundled for three mobile connections which costs Rs 1,119 per month. Under this plan BSNL is offering 1 GB data per day on all three sims. However, the speed gets reduced to 40 kbps after the consumption of the daily limit. It also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) voice calls and free personalised ringback tone on all three sims. On one of the sims it is also offering free online television and one month free subscription of online education for any one subject for students up to class 12.Under this plan BNSL is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) voice calls and free personalised ringback tone for Rs 47. The plan is valid for 11 days.BSNL is offering ADSL wifi modem for Rs 1,250. One can also rent it for Rs 110 per month. However, a security deposit of Rs 500 is to be paid for the modem, which is refundable if modem is taken on rent.