BSNL Adds More Benefits In Rs 333, Rs 444 Prepaid Recharge Plans. Details Here

BSNL has, for example, rationalised its STV 333 and STV 444 prepaid recharge packs in the Tamil Nadu telecom circle, according to the telecom company's regional website. In its recharge pack of Rs 333, BSNL now offers 45 days of validity during which its prepaid subscribers get unlimited data along with unlimited on-net voice calls (except Mumbai and Delhi), according to the BSNL Chennai website.
The STV 333 pack, also known as Triple ACE, includes local, STD and roaming BSNL-to-BSNL calls, among other benefits. Data speed under the revised Rs 333 pack is reduced to 80 Kbps after the first 3 GBs in a day. That means, a BSNL subscriber exhausting 3 GBs of mobile data in a day will be able to continue to receive data for the rest of the day during the validity period of 45 days.
BSNL has also revised the Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan, to offer unlimited voice calls including roaming calls (except Mumbai & Delhi), 1 GB data per day with no mention of post FUP speed, 100 SMS per day and free caller tune for 84 days, according to the Telecom Talk report. The tariff plan is available at different prices in some circles. For example, the Rs 448 plan is available at Rs 446 in the Kerala circle, the report added.