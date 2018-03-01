BSNL Adds More Benefits In Rs 333, Rs 444 Prepaid Recharge Plans. Details Here Data speed under the revised Rs 333 pack is reduced to 80 Kbps after the first 3 GBs in a day. That means, a BSNL subscriber exhausting 3 GBs of mobile data in a day will be able to continue to receive data for the rest of the day during the validity period of 45 days.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has revised two of its recharge plans priced at Rs 333 and Rs 444. The two recharge packs - called STV 333 and STV 444 - now offer more benefits including unlimited on-net calls, the telecom said on microblogging site Twitter, citing a Telecom Talk report. That means BSNL's Rs 333 and Rs 444 packs, which came with only data benefits until now, will now also provide voice calling benefits to subscribers. On-net calls refer to calls made on the same network. Therefore, under the revised Rs 333 and Rs 444 - STV 333 and STV 444 - plans, customers will be allowed free BSNL-to-BSNL calls for the respective validity periods.BSNL has, for example, rationalised its STV 333 and STV 444 prepaid recharge packs in the Tamil Nadu telecom circle, according to the telecom company's regional website. In its recharge pack of Rs 333, BSNL now offers 45 days of validity during which its prepaid subscribers get unlimited data along with unlimited on-net voice calls (except Mumbai and Delhi), according to the BSNL Chennai website.The STV 333 pack, also known as Triple ACE, includes local, STD and roaming BSNL-to-BSNL calls, among other benefits. Data speed under the revised Rs 333 pack is reduced to 80 Kbps after the first 3 GBs in a day. That means, a BSNL subscriber exhausting 3 GBs of mobile data in a day will be able to continue to receive data for the rest of the day during the validity period of 45 days. Also, under the STV 444 pack, also known as 'BSNL Chaukka', subscribers will now get unlimited on-net local/STD/roaming calls (except Delhi and Mumbai) along with unlimited data for a validity period of 60 days, among other benefits, according to the BSNL Chennai website. Under this pack, the subscriber will get 4 GB of data at higher speed per day, beyond which a speed of 80 Kbps will be applicable for the remaining period of the day, according to BSNL.BSNL has also revised the Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan, to offer unlimited voice calls including roaming calls (except Mumbai & Delhi), 1 GB data per day with no mention of post FUP speed, 100 SMS per day and free caller tune for 84 days, according to the Telecom Talk report. The tariff plan is available at different prices in some circles. For example, the Rs 448 plan is available at Rs 446 in the Kerala circle, the report added.