BSES Offers Cashback Of Up To Rs 4,000 On Bill Payment: 5 Things To Know The cashback will be credited into the consumer's Paytm account within 24 hours of paying each of the bills.

Share EMAIL PRINT BSES's cashback offer is valid up to March-end.



Five things of know about BSES's cashback offer of up to Rs 4,000:



1. Consumers will have to pay the March bill before the due date and pre-pay for April before March 31, 2018 in order to avail this cashback offer being given by BSES. For each of the bills separately, they can get a cashback up to Rs 2,000, BSES further said.



2. In order to avail the benefits, consumers will have to pay their bills from the Paytm website or mobile App and use the promo code BSES2000, according to the report.



3. The minimum bill amount required to be eligible for the scheme is Rs 100, said BSES.



4. The cashback will be credited into the consumer's Paytm account within 24 hours of paying each of the bills, BSES noted.



5. "While promoting digital payments, it is our continuous endeavour to reward consumers for timely payment of their electricity bills", said BSES.



(With inputs from PTI)





