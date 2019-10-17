Sensex, Nifty Hit Three-Week Highs As Banking Stocks Surge: 10 Things To Know

HDFC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex

Domestic stock markets registered sharp gains on Thursday with the benchmark indices hitting three-week highs and on course to close higher for the fifth day in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 411.74 points to touch 39,010.73 in afternoon deals, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,564.40, up 100.4 points from its previous close. Both Sensex and Nifty registered their highest intraday levels recorded since September 27. Strong buying interest in banking and financial services stocks - along with auto and consumer goods shares - pushed the markets higher, however losses in IT and metal spaces limited the upside.