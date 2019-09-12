Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

China’s Tariff Exemptions For 16 Types Of US Products

China on Wednesday announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of US products, including some anti-cancer drugs and lubricants, as well as animal feed ingredients whey and fish meal, according to an official statement on its website.





China's decision to exempt some US goods was a "big move" by Beijing and a positive gesture before trade negotiators from both countries meet in Washington, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.