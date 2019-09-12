Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a higher note, amid gains in Asian peers on hopes of easing US-China trade concerns. The SGX Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange were last seen trading 36.00 points - or 0.33 per cent - higher at 11,073.00 early on Thursday, ahead of the opening of Indian financial markets. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 86.48 points - or 0.23 per cent - higher at 37,231.93 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark finished up 32.65 points - or 0.30 per cent - at 11,035.70. That marked the fifth consecutive session of gains for the Nifty, in which it rose 2.20 per cent. Analysts awaited macroeconomic data due after market hours for cues.
Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets and currency markets (Sensex, Nifty and rupee) today:
China’s Tariff Exemptions For 16 Types Of US Products
China on Wednesday announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of US products, including some anti-cancer drugs and lubricants, as well as animal feed ingredients whey and fish meal, according to an official statement on its website.
China's decision to exempt some US goods was a "big move" by Beijing and a positive gesture before trade negotiators from both countries meet in Washington, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.
US, China Grant Trade Concessions Ahead Of Fresh Talks
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump welcomed China's decision to exempt some US anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs and announced a short delay to scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese goods.
The concessions came days ahead of a planned meeting aimed at defusing the escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Asian Shares Hit Six-Week High
Equities in other Asian markets hit a six-week high, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index up 0.88 per cent. Hopes for a thaw in US-China trade frictions and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off another wave of monetary easing by global central banks supported the stock markets.
