Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat to lower note, amid mild gains in Asian peers after the US central bank lowered interest rates as expected but offered mixed signals on the next easing, keeping investors cautious. At 8:24 am, the SGX Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange were down 11.00 points - or 0.10 per cent - at 10,845.00. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets edged higher tracking some modest Wall Street gains overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.03 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent and Australian shares climbed 0.23 per cent. Central banks around the world have been loosening policy to counter the risks of low inflation and recession. Easier monetary policy has generally supported equities. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index gave up most of the day's gains to end 0.23 per cent higher from the previous close, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed up 0.21 per cent.

Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: