Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat to lower note, amid mild gains in Asian peers after the US central bank lowered interest rates as expected but offered mixed signals on the next easing, keeping investors cautious. At 8:24 am, the SGX Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange were down 11.00 points - or 0.10 per cent - at 10,845.00. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets edged higher tracking some modest Wall Street gains overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.03 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent and Australian shares climbed 0.23 per cent. Central banks around the world have been loosening policy to counter the risks of low inflation and recession. Easier monetary policy has generally supported equities. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent.
On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index gave up most of the day's gains to end 0.23 per cent higher from the previous close, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed up 0.21 per cent.
Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet Chiefs Of State-Run Banks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
will meet the chiefs of public sector banks today to discuss merger-related issues and review their preparedness to execute the process within the stated timeline of April 1, 2020.
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister along with banking secretary Rajeev Kumar.
Reserves To Be Closely Monitored, Says Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the level of reserves in the system will be closely monitored to figure out whether that is the root issue, and the central bank will be "revisiting that question during the intermeeting period and certainly at our next meeting".
"It is certainly possible," he added, "that we will need to resume the organic growth of the balance sheet earlier than we thought."
US Central Bank Lowers Interest Rates As Expected, But Offers Mixed Signals On Future Action
The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time this year on Wednesday, in a widely expected move meant to sustain a decade-long economic expansion, but gave mixed signals about what may happen next.
Asian Markets Edge Higher, Tracking Mild Gains In US Equities Overnight
The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India.