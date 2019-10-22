Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Infosys Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note, as indicated by the Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). At 8:08 am, the SGX Nifty - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - was down 55.00 points - or 0.47 per cent - at 11,643.50. Infosys shares will be in focus, a day after the IT major said it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices. "These have been placed before the Audit Committee as per the Company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the Company's whistleblower policy," Infosys said on Monday. Equities in other Asian markets made guarded gains amid optimism about a US-China trade deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent while a holiday in Tokyo kept turnover light. Futures for Japan's Nikkei were last seen trading 0.94 per cent lower at 22,760. South Korean stocks rose 0.9 per cent and Shanghai blue chips were flat.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 246.32 points - or 0.63 per cent - lower at 39,298.38 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,661.85, up 75.50 points - or 0.65 per cent - from its previous close, rising for the sixth session in a row.

