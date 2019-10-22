NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Infosys Shares In Focus

Infosys shares will be in focus, a day after the IT major said it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices.

Market | Edited by | Updated: October 22, 2019 09:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Infosys Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note, as indicated by the Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). At 8:08 am, the SGX Nifty - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - was down 55.00 points - or 0.47 per cent - at 11,643.50. Infosys shares will be in focus, a day after the IT major said it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices. "These have been placed before the Audit Committee as per the Company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the Company's whistleblower policy," Infosys said on Monday. Equities in other Asian markets made guarded gains amid optimism about a US-China trade deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent while a holiday in Tokyo kept turnover light. Futures for Japan's Nikkei were last seen trading 0.94 per cent lower at 22,760. South Korean stocks rose 0.9 per cent and Shanghai blue chips were flat.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 246.32 points - or 0.63 per cent - lower at 39,298.38 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,661.85, up 75.50 points - or 0.65 per cent - from its previous close, rising for the sixth session in a row.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:




Oct 22, 2019
09:06 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty Fall In Pre-Open Market
The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 0.41 per cent - or 160.22 points - to 39,138.16 in the pre-opening session. At 9:03 am, the Sensex was down 146.37 points - or 0.37 per cent - at 39,152.01 and the broader National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index was down 3.25 points (0.03 per cent) at 11,658.60.
Oct 22, 2019
08:40 (IST)
Markets Remained Closed On Monday For Maharashtra Assembly Polls
The stock markets will resume trading after a holiday on account of assembly polls in Maharashtra. (Also read: Exit Polls Predict Over 200 Seats For BJP-Sena In Maharashtra)
Oct 22, 2019
08:35 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty Are Up Nearly 4% In Six Straight Days Of Gain
The S&P BSE Sensex index has gained as much as 3.74 per cent - or 1,417.98 - in past six sessions -- the longest winning streak for the index since March 22. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark has risen 427.30 points during this period, clocking a gain of 3.80 per cent. 
Oct 22, 2019
08:33 (IST)
Asian Share Markets Register Mild Gains

Equities in other Asian markets made guarded gains amid optimism about a US-China trade deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent while a holiday in Tokyo kept turnover light.

Futures for Japan's Nikkei were last seen trading 0.94 per cent lower at 22,760. South Korean stocks rose 0.9 per cent and Shanghai blue chips were flat.


Oct 22, 2019
08:32 (IST)
All Eyes On Infosys Share Price
Infosys shares will be in focus, a day after the IT major said it had received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices.
"These have been placed before the Audit Committee as per the Company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the Company's whistleblower policy," Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Monday. 
Oct 22, 2019
08:25 (IST)
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Lower Start For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note. At 8:28 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 58.00 points - or 0.50 per cent - lower at 11,640.50. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s Nifty index in India.

No more content

Trending

Sensex NiftyInfosys share price

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraHaryanaSensexElection CommissionMaharashtra Assembly ElectionHaryana Assembly ElectionDhanterasElection NewsElection 2019Election DateAssembly ElectionMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionsLive TVElection in MaharashtraElection in Haryana

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top