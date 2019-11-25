Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 215.76 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 40,359.41

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note, amid gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures rose as much as 22.5 points to touch 11,941.00 in early trade. At 8:42 am, the SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 15.00 points (or 0.13 per cent) at 11,933.50.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 215.76 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 40,359.41 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,914.40, down 54.00 points (0.45 per cent) from the previous close.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.