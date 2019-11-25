NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

At 8:42 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 15.00 points (or 0.13 per cent) at 11,933.50.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 215.76 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 40,359.41


Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note, amid gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures rose as much as 22.5 points to touch 11,941.00 in early trade. At 8:42 am, the SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 15.00 points (or 0.13 per cent) at 11,933.50.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 215.76 points - or 0.53 per cent - lower at 40,359.41 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,914.40, down 54.00 points (0.45 per cent) from the previous close.



