Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

On Friday, the GST Council decided to more than double the tax on caffeinated beverages to 40 per cent while lowering the tax rate applicable to hotel room tariffs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST on caffeinated beverages was hiked to 28 per cent plus additional cess of 12 per cent as against the existing rate of 18 per cent.

For hotels, she announced nil tax for those with tariffs of up to Rs. 1,000 per night. Hotels charging Rs. 1,001 to Rs. 7,500 per night room tariff would be levied with 12 per cent tax as against the existing 18 per cent.