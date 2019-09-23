Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Sensex, Nifty today: The SGX Nifty futures were last seen trading 1.27% higher on the Singapore Exchange
Domestic stock markets are likely to start on a positive note on Monday shrugging off weakness in Asian peers, and extending gains to a second straight day after the government decided to cut the corporate tax rates. At 8:28 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 144.00 points - or 1.27 per cent - higher at 11,484.00 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Shares in other Asian markets moved lower, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares except Japan last seen trading 0.49 per cent lower. Last Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had surged 1,921.15 points - or 5.32 per cent - to end at 38,014.62, in its best single-day gain in past 10 years.
Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Market
The S&P BSE Sensex index moved up as much as 452.96 points to 38,467.58 in the pre-opening session. At 9:00 am, the Sensex was up 303.80 points - or 0.80 per cent - at 38,318.42 while the broader Nifty benchmark was at 10,746.80, up 42.0 points - or 0.39 per cent - from the previous close.
Corporate Tax Cut Sent Positive Message “Not Just In India”: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Twitter that the government's move on corporate tax has sent a positive message "not just in India" but around the globe.
On Friday, the GST Council decided to more than double the tax on caffeinated beverages to 40 per cent while lowering the tax rate applicable to hotel room tariffs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST on caffeinated beverages was hiked to 28 per cent plus additional cess of 12 per cent as against the existing rate of 18 per cent.
For hotels, she announced nil tax for those with tariffs of up to Rs. 1,000 per night. Hotels charging Rs. 1,001 to Rs. 7,500 per night room tariff would be levied with 12 per cent tax as against the existing 18 per cent.
Asian Markets Down Amid Renewed Concerns About US-China Trade War
Equities in other Asian markets moved lower, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares except Japan last seen trading 0.49 per cent lower. Last Friday on Wall Street, shares fell after a Chinese agriculture delegation cancelled a planned visit to Montana, dampening optimism about US-China trade talks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.49 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8 per cent.
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today
