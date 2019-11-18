Sensex, Nifty Give Up Day's Gains; Consumer Goods Stocks Fall

Domestic stock markets gave up early gains to trade flat in mid-morning deals on Monday, despite gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped as much as 238.63 points from the intraday high to hit 40,303.77 on the downside. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark, which climbed to as high as 11,946.20 in early trade, declined 62.1 points from that level to slide below the 11,900 mark. Losses in consumer goods and automobile stocks weighed on the markets, however gains in metal, pharmaceutical and energy shares provided some support.

Six out of the 11 sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the positive territory

Here are five things to know about the movement in the Sensex and Nifty today:

At 10:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 40,353 down 13 points from the previous close, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was at 11,089, up one point. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Airtel, BPCL and Tata Steel, trading between 2.7 per cent and 6 per cent higher. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were the top contributors to the rise in Sensex. The Nifty FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) index was a major drag on the markets in mid-morning trading, losing around half a per cent. In this sector, heavyweights ITC and Hindustan Unilever shed about half a per cent each. Market breadth favored the advances, with 1,038 stocks trading higher on the BSE against 983 moving lower. On the NSE, 837 shares advanced while 809 declined.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.