Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a flat note after a record-breaking spree that lasted three days. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose 11.5 points to touch 12,273 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 8.00 points - or 0.07 per cent - at 12,281.00.

Equities in other Asian markets held near 18-month highs on Friday as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the chunky gains already made so far this month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer in early trade, having up 1.2 per cent this week so far and almost 5 per cent this month.

Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1 per cent after reaching a 14-month top earlier in the week. It was ahead by 2.5 per cent for the month so far.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 115.35 points - or 0.28 per cent - higher at a record closing high of 41,673.92 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at a record 12,259.70, up 38.05 points - or 0.31 per cent - from the previous close.