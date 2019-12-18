Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today; GST Council Meeting In Focus

The S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark touched all-time highs on Tuesday

Domestic share markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty touched new all-time highs. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 22.5 points to touch 12,214.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 11.50 points - or 0.09 per cent - at 12,203.50.

Equities in other Asian markets camped out at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent to its highest since June last year. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 per cent, and off a 2019 top.

Infosys shares will be in focus on Wednesday, after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the company will pay the state $800,000 (nearly Rs 56 crore) to resolve allegations of misclassification of foreign workers and tax fraud.

Between 2006 and 2017, approximately 500 Infosys employees were working in the state on Infosys-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas, Mr Becerra said.

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will conduct its 38th meeting on Wednesday.

Economists, analysts, corporates and market participants will look out for any major announcements on GST rates after the conclusion of the 38th meeting of the top decision-making body of the indirect tax regime.

The 38th meeting of the GST Council comes at a time when the government is staring at a widening fiscal deficit due to shrinking GST collections.

The Sensex had ended 413.45 points - or 1.01 per cent - higher at 41,352.17 and the broader Nifty settled at 12,165.00, up 111.05 points - or 0.92 per cent - from the previous close, after rising to all-time highs of 41401.65 and 12,182.75 during the session tracking strong gains in Asian peers.