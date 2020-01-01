Sensex Rises 190 Points, Nifty Moves Above 12,200

Gains across sectors - led by banking, metal, pharmaceutical and energy stocks - supported the markets

Domestic stock markets started the first trading session of 2020 on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 189.78 points to 41,443.52 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,222.20, up 53.75 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors - led by banking, metal, pharmaceutical and energy stocks - supported the markets.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 124.83 points - or 0.30 per cent - higher at 41,378.57 while the Nifty was up 43.75 points - or 0.36 per cent - at 12,212.20.

Forty four stocks on the 50-scrip index moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Oil and IndusInd Bank, trading between 0.71 per cent and 1.45 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, TCS, NTPC and ONGC - down between 0.16 per cent and 0.38 per cent - were the top laggards in the Nifty basket of shares.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to the gain in Sensex.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex had ended 304.26 points - or 0.73 per cent - lower at 41,253.74 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,168.45, down 87.40 points - or 0.71 per cent - from the previous close.