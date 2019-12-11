Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Firm Above 11,850

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note amid lacklustre trade in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 107.46 points to touch 40,347.34 on the upside and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,888.15, up 31.35 points from the previous close, in the first few minutes of trade. Gains across sectors - led by banking, information technology and metal shares - supported the markets. Analysts awaited the release of macroeconomic data for more clues on the monetary policy in the coming months.

At 9:19 am, the Sensex traded 63.59 points - or 0.16 per cent - higher at 40,303.47 while the Nifty was up 18.25 points - or 0.15 per cent - at 11,875.05.

Thirty three stocks on the 50-scrip index at the time traded higher.

Top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50 benchmark were Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, GAIL, Tata Steel, and Coal India, trading between 0.88 per cent and 2.40 per cent higher.

On the other hand, top Nifty laggards were Yes Bank, SBI, UPL, Wipro and Eicher Motors, down between 0.58 per cent and 3.86 per cent.

ICICI Bank, ITC and HDFC contributed the most to the gain in Sensex.

Equities in other Asian markets were largely unchanged with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budging and Japan's Nikkei index ticking lower.

Investors are beginning to suspect that even if US tariffs due to take effect on Sunday are delayed, it may be 2020 before Washington and Beijing can agree a broader rapprochement.

The S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark had on Tuesday settled 247.55 points - or 0.61 per cent - lower at 40,239.88 and 80.70 points (0.68 per cent) down at 11,856.80 respectively.

The government is due to release data on consumer inflation and industrial production after market hours on Thursday, and on wholesale inflation at noon the next day.