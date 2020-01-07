Sensex Soars 500 Points, Nifty Near 12,150 As Global Markets Rebound

At 9:18 am, the Sensex traded 388.67 points - or 0.96 per cent - higher at 41,065.30 while the Nifty was up 129.65 points - or 1.08 per cent - at 12,122.70.

Forty six stocks on the 50-scrip index moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, SBI, Yes Bank and Tata Steel, trading between 2.03 per cent and 2.75 per cent higher. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Power Grid - down between 0.21 per cent and 0.68 per cent - were the top Nifty laggards.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a more than 200-point rise in the index.

Equities in other Asian markets rebounded as a day passed without any new escalation in the Middle East and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 per cent, recouping almost all of Monday's losses. Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.3 per cent and Shanghai blue chips advanced 0.5 per cent.

Shares had fallen sharply on Monday as Iran and the US traded threats after an US air strike killed a top Iranian commander. The mood calmed a little as the session passed with no new aggression.

Oil surrendered hefty gains as some speculated Iran would be unlikely to strike against the US in a way that would disrupt supplies, and its own crude exports.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - fell 54 cents to $68.37 a barrel, having been as high as $70.74 on Monday.

India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imports about 80 per cent of its oil needs, making it highly susceptible to crude price swings.