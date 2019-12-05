Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Crosses 12,050 Ahead Of RBI Decision

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro contributed the most to the gain in Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note amid mild gains in Asian peers, ahead of a key decision of lending rates by the Reserve Bank of India. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 113.82 points to touch 40,964.11 on the upside, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,079.50 , up 36.3 points from its previous close. Gains in banking, auto and energy shares pushed the markets higher however losses in IT and pharma stocks limited the upside.

At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 92.22 points (0.23 per cent) higher at 40,942.51 while the Nifty was up 22.80 points (0.19 per cent) at 12,066.00.

Twenty stocks on the Nifty 50 index traded higher at the time. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp, up between 0.86 per cent and 1.48 per cent.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro contributed the most to the gain in Sensex.

Equities in other Asian markets edged up on signs the US and China were on track for a preliminary trade deal, though optimism was tempered by the almost daily shifts in prospects for defusing the damaging tariff war now in its second year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.9 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.81 per cent.

The fluid situation around US-China trade negotiations has cast a pall on financial markets, with major economies grappling under the weight of weak exports, investments and corporate profits.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had on Wednesday ended 174.84 points (0.43 per cent) higher at 40,850.29 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,043.20, up 49.00 points (0.41 per cent) from the previous close.

Analysts will closely monitor the decision and commentary by the Reserve Bank of India due at 11:45 am. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to cut the repo rate - the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - for the sixth time this year, say analysts.