Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Hindustan Unilever Shares In Focus

Sensex, Nifty today: At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 0.34%
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a higher note, amid gains in global peers. At 8:30 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 39.00 points - or 0.34 per cent - at 11,374.00. Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher on Tuesday as some investors held out hope that Britain still had a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.12 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.38 per cent. Capping the broader gains, however, was a perceived lack of progress coming out of US-China trade negotiations. Officials from Britain and the European Union will meet at a make-or-break summit on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether or not Britain is headed for a so-called no-deal Brexit.
On Monday, the Sensex index had ended 87.39 points - or 0.23 per cent - higher at 38,214.47 and the broader Nifty benchmark settled at 11,341.15, up 36.10 points - or 0.32 per cent - from its previous close.
Here are latest updates on the movement in domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex Opens 102 Points Higher At 38,316, Nifty Starts Day At 11,361
The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 102.02 points - or 0.27 per cent - higher at 38,316.49, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the session at 11,360.85, up 19.7 points - or 0.17 per cent - from its previous close.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Market
The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 156.03 points to 38,370.50 in the pre-opening session. At 9:03 am, the Sensex was up 113.96 points - or 0.30 per cent - at 38,328.43 while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was at 11,393.50, up 52.35 points - or 0.46 per cent - from its previous close.
Consumer Inflation Close To RBI's Medium-Term Target, Analysts Say Still Room For Rate Cut
Consumer inflation quickened to 3.99 per cent in September driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. The inflation reading was close to the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term goal of 4 per cent, and much higher compared with 3.28 per cent in the previous month and analysts' estimates.
Analysts say the inflation reading still leaves room for the central bank
to deliver further rate cuts this year.
Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank Earnings In Focus Today
Analysts awaited quarterly earnings reports from more large caps for market cues. Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ACC will be reporting their results for the quarter ended September 30 on Tuesday.
Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever on Monday reported a standalone net profit of Rs. 1,848 crore for quarter ended September 30, up 21.18 per cent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
Asian Shares, Wall Street Futures Rise
Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.12 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.38 per cent.
Capping the broader gains, however, was a perceived lack of progress coming out of US-China trade negotiations. Officials from Britain and the European Union will meet at a make-or-break summit on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether or not Britain is headed for a so-called no-deal Brexit.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Higher Opening For Domestic Markets
