Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Hindustan Unilever Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a higher note, amid gains in global peers. At 8:30 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 39.00 points - or 0.34 per cent - at 11,374.00. Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher on Tuesday as some investors held out hope that Britain still had a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.12 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.38 per cent. Capping the broader gains, however, was a perceived lack of progress coming out of US-China trade negotiations. Officials from Britain and the European Union will meet at a make-or-break summit on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether or not Britain is headed for a so-called no-deal Brexit.

On Monday, the Sensex index had ended 87.39 points - or 0.23 per cent - higher at 38,214.47 and the broader Nifty benchmark settled at 11,341.15, up 36.10 points - or 0.32 per cent - from its previous close.

