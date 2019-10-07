Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a higher note amid mild gains in Asian peers. At 8:34 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 7.50 points - or 0.07 per cent - at 11,213.50. Equities in other Asian markets edged higher after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 per cent, Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.29 per cent and Australian shares went up 0.48 per cent. Analysts say macroeconomic data and earnings from large cap companies such as Infosys will be monitored closely this week. Last Friday, the Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices had ended 1.14 per cent and 1.23 per cent lower respectively, extending losses to the fifth day in a row after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a reduction in the key lending rate to a level last seen in 2010.
Here are latest updates on the movement in domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Market
In the pre-opening session, the S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 248.14 points - or 0.66 per cent - to touch 37,921.45. At 9:07 am, the Sensex was up 178.56 points - or 0.47 per cent - at 37,851.87, while the broader NSE Nifty index was at 11,196.20, up 21.45 points - or 0.19 per cent - from its previous close.
Markets To Remain Closed On Tuesday For Dussehra
This is a second straight week of four trading days. The financial markets will remain shut on Tuesday for Dussehra. Last Wednesday, the markets were closed on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
After Monday's session, the stock markets will resume trading on Wednesday, October 9.
Earnings, Macroeconomic Data In Focus This Week
TCS will kick off the earnings season by reporting its financial performance in the September quarter on Thursday. Infosys will post its results the next day. The government is due to release data on industrial production on Friday.
Asian Shares Edge Higher On Easing Concerns About Global Growth
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Higher Opening For NSE Nifty
