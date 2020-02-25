Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, rebounding a day after sharp losses in financial stocks pulled benchmark indices 2 per cent lower. The markets tracked global peers where world growth outlook dampened following a surge in coronavirus cases outside China. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 77.5 points to touch 11,898.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets on Tuesday.

At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 57.00 points - or 0.48 per cent - at 11,878.00.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex had declined 806.89 points - or 1.96 per cent - to end at 40,363.23 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark dropped 251.45 points - or 2.08 per cent - to settle at 11,829.40.