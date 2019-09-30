Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Market updates: At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures weredown 0.05% at11,579.00
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a flat note, as indicated by the SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 6.00 points - or 0.05 per cent - at 11,579.00. The SGX Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets were off to a cautious start on Monday as investors looked to how Chinese financial markets will react to the news the US administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.11 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.61 per cent. US stock futures gained 0.24 per cent in early trade, paring back almost a half of Friday's 0.53 per cent fall in the index. The Sensex index had ended 167.17 points - or 0.43 per cent - lower at 38,822.57 on Friday, and the broader Nifty benchmark settled at 11,512.40, down 58.80 points - or 0.51 per cent - from its previous close.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose to as much as 38,910.4 in the pre-opening session, up 87.83 points - or 0.23 per cent - from the previous close. At 9:11 am, the Sensex was up 50.55 points - or 0.13 per cent - at 38,873.12 while the Nifty was at 11,491.15, up 21.25 points - or 0.18 per cent - from the previous close.
IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs. 645 crore will open today. The last date for bidding under the IPO of IRCTC - the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways - is October 3.
Brokerage Angel Broking has assigned a "subscribe" rating to the IRCTC IPO. Recent tax reduction by the government to 25.2% and the increase in revenue from service charge for online ticketing will improve IRCTC's profitability substantially going forward, Angel Broking said in a note.
Investors looked to how Chinese financial markets will react to the news the US administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.
