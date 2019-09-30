Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Brokerage Angel Broking has assigned a "subscribe" rating to the IRCTC IPO. Recent tax reduction by the government to 25.2% and the increase in revenue from service charge for online ticketing will improve IRCTC's profitability substantially going forward, Angel Broking said in a note.





IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs. 645 crore will open today. The last date for bidding under the IPO of IRCTC - the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways - is October 3.