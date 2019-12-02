Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a flat to negative note. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 23 points to hit 12,078.00 on the downside before recovering some of those losses, ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 9.50 points (0.08 per cent) at 12,091.50.

Equities in other Asian markets moved higher amid optimism about US-China trade talks and easing concerns on the global growth front. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.39 per cent higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 1.11 per cent.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 336.36 points - or 0.82 per cent - lower at 40,793.81 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,056.05, down 95.10 points (0.78 per cent) from the previous close.