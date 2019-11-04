Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today; Yes Bank In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a higher note amid gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as high as 32.5 points to touch 11,970.00 in early trade, and was seen half a point lower at 8:30 am. Shares in Asian markets jumped following gains in the Wall Street on Friday after an upbeat US jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing eased concerns about slowing global growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asian Pacific shares barring Japan was last seen trading 1.04 per cent on Monday. On Friday, the Sensex had ended 35.98 points - or 0.09 per cent - higher at 40,165.03 and the Nifty settled at 11,890.60, up 13.15 points - or 0.11 per cent - from the previous close after a choppy session.
Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 11,900 In Pre-Open Market
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex rose to as high as 40,339.66, up 174.63 points from the previous close. At 9:06 am, the Sensex was up 136.21 points - or 0.34 per cent - at 40,301.24 while the Nifty was at 11,934.25, up 43.65 points - or 0.37 per cent - from the previous close.
Yes Bank Shares To Be In Focus Today
Yes Bank shares will be in focus today. Singapore-based DBS Bank
on Saturday denied reports that it would acquire a controlling stake in Yes Bank. "The rumours of DBS acquiring a stake in Yes Bank are unfounded and baseless," a DBS Bank spokesperson told news agency IANS.
On Friday, Yes Bank reported a net loss of Rs. 600 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Its asset quality worsened, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of total advances rising to 7.39 per cent in Q2 from 5.01 per cent in the previous quarter. Earlier, the private sector lender said it had received a binding offer of investment worth $1.2 billion from a global investor, leading to the biggest single-day jump in its shares the next day.
Sensex, Nifty Are Up 3% In Past Six Days
Domestic stock markets have risen for last six consecutive sessions. Since October 24, the S&P BSE Sensex index added a total 1,144.64 points so far, marking a gain of 2.93 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark added 308 points - or 2.66 per cent - during this period.
Asian Shares Move Over 1% Higher
Shares in Asian markets jumped following gains in the Wall Street on Friday after an upbeat US jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing eased concerns about slowing global growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asian Pacific shares barring Japan was last seen trading 1.04 per cent on Monday. Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.11 and the S&P 500 gained 0.97 per cent. Job growth in the US slowed less than forecast in October.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Higher Opening For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher tracking strong gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures rose as high as 32.5 points to touch 11,970.00 in early trade, and was seen half a point lower from that level at 8:30 am. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.