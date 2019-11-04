Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today; Yes Bank In Focus

Asian Shares Move Over 1% Higher





MSCI's broadest index of Asian Pacific shares barring Japan was last seen trading 1.04 per cent on Monday. Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.11 and the S&P 500 gained 0.97 per cent. Job growth in the US slowed less than forecast in October.









Shares in Asian markets jumped following gains in the Wall Street on Friday after an upbeat US jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing eased concerns about slowing global growth.