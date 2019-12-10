Sensex Falls Over 50 Points, Nifty Near 11,900 Amid Choppy Trade

TCS, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top drags on the Sensex

Domestic stock markets edged lower after a positive start on Tuesday amid mild losses in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 48.79 points to hit 40,438.64 on the downside, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark declined to as low as 11,919.15, down 18.35 points from the previous close. Losses in information technology stocks pulled the markets lower however gains in pharmaceutical and financial shares provided some support. Analysts expect some volatility to continue in the near term till more clarity emerges on the monetary policy front.

At 9:22 am, the Sensex traded 20.00 points - or 0.05 per cent - lower at 40,467.43 while the Nifty was down 6.85 points at 11,930.65.

Only twenty one stocks on the Nifty 50 index at the time traded higher. Top laggards were Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid, down between 0.88 per cent and 1.96 per cent.

On the other hand, top Nifty gainers were Sun Pharma, Cipla, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Hindustan Unilever, up between 0.54 per cent and 1.29 per cent.

The government is due to release data on consumer inflation and industrial production after market hours on Thursday, followed by wholesale inflation during market hours the next day.

Global rating agency Moody's said on Monday that pressure on Indian finance companies continues to build up, with some banks heavily exposed to non-bank credit providers.

Meanwhile, equities in other Asian markets however edged lower as investors refrained from making major bets before December 15, when the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was seen trading down 0.04 per cent as the Asian trading day began on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.23 per cent.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry official said on Monday that Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible before new US tariffs are due to kick in this weekend.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 42.28 points - or 0.10 per cent - higher at 40,487.43 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,937.50, up 16.00 points - or 0.13 per cent - from the previous close.