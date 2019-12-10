Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today; Financial Stocks In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive. the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - moved as much as 23.5 points higher to touch 11,988.00 on the upside ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 13.00 points - or 0.11 per cent - higher at 11,977.50. Equities in other Asian markets however edged lower as investors refrained from making major bets before December 15, when the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was seen trading down 0.04 per cent as the Asian trading day began on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.23 per cent.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry official said on Monday that Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible before new US tariffs are due to kick in this weekend.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 42.28 points - or 0.10 per cent - higher at 40,487.43 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,937.50, up 16.00 points - or 0.13 per cent - from the previous close.