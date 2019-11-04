Sensex Soars Over 300 Points To Record High: 10 Things To Know

Continuing their upmove for a seventh straight session, domestic stock markets jumped on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers, with the S&P BSE Sensex index hitting a new all-time high. The Sensex rose 318.18 points to touch 40,483.21 in late morning deals, surpassing its earlier high of 40,412.25 clocked last week. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,989.15 - up 98.55 points from the previous close - but was still 113.9 points away from its all-time high recorded in June this year.

Here are five things to know about the movement in the markets today:

At 11:35 am, the Sensex traded 242.47 points - or 0.60 per cent - higher at 40,407.50 while the Nifty was up 89.95 points - or 0.76 per cent - at 11,980.55. JSW Steel, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel and Vedanta - trading between 4.08 per cent and 5.93 per cent higher - were the top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time. Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a 204.1-point rise in the index. Analysts say positive global cues amid easing concerns about world economic growth and upbeat corporate earnings back home boosted investor sentiment. In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex has added a total 1,144.64 points, marking a gain of 2.93 per cent, and the Nifty moved 308 points - or 2.66 per cent - higher.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.