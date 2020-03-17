Sensex Falls Over 400 Points, Nifty Near 9,000 Amid Volatile Trade

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a cautious note, giving up early gains after a positive start, amid weakness in Asian peers following a record plunge in Wall Street amid coronavirus fears. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 409.24 points to hit 30,980.83 on the downside, soon after opening 221.5 points higher at 31,611.57. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark - which started the day up 88 points at 9,285.40 - declined to as low as 9,016.85, down 180.55 points from the previous close. Losses in banking and IT shares pulled the markets lower, however gains in metal, pharma and consumer goods kept the downside in check.

At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 352.64 points - or 1.12 per cent - lower at 31,037.43 while the Nifty was down 42.85 points - or 0.47 per cent - at 9,154.55.

Twenty six stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares moved lower at the time.

Top percentage losers were UPL, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, trading between 2.66 per cent and 6.25 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports - up between 1.74 per cent and 9.97 per cent - were the top gainers.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were the biggest drags on Sensex, whereas Reliance Industries, HUL and Maruti Suzuki were biggest supports.

Analysts say domestic fundamentals took a back seat as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spook the global markets.

Most Asian shares fell on Tuesday a day after Wall Street's historic market rout, with fleeting initial gains evaporating as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains to trade 0.43 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.5 per cent although this followed a massive plunge of almost 10 per cent on Monday.

US stock futures rose 1.16 per cent early in Asian trading, but these gains were not enough to ease investor concern about the continuous spread of the flu-like virus.

The RBI, post-market hours on Monday, announced two important liquidity enhancing measures, including another round of 2 billion dollar-rupee swap on March 23 and up to Rs 1 lakh crore to address any sudden liquidity requirements in the banking system."

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also assured that the Reserve Bank of India has several instruments at its command and stands ready to ensure that effects of Covid-19 are mitigated.

Meanwhile, Crude oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic encouraged bargain hunters to come forward, although the market remains volatile as the spread of the infection disrupts economies and hurts demand. Brent crude was up 1.5 per cent, or 46 cents, to $30.51 a barrel by 0206 GMT (7:36 am in India), after hitting a high of $31.25.

On Monday, the Sensex had ended 2,713.41 points - or 7.96 per cent - lower at 31,390.07, and the Nifty settled at 9,197.40, down 757.80 points - or 7.61 per cent - from the previous close.