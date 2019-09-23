Sensex Surges 1,300 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,650; ITC Shares Jump 9%

Domestic equity benchmarks cheered the government's move to cut corporate tax rates for the second session in a row, with the S&P BSE Sensex index surging 1,331.39 points on Monday outperforming the other Asian peers. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark surpassed the 11,650 mark a session after clocking the biggest single day gain in over a decade. Buying was visible across the sectors barring IT and pharma shares. Banking, auto and consumer goods shares were among the top gainers in the markets. Analysts said recent corporate tax reform measures announced by the government has led to the rally in markets and has boosted the investor sentiment.

Here are 10 things to know about the big gains in the markets today:

The markets however gave up some of the gains in the first hour of trade. At 9:52 am, the Sensex traded 718.83 points - or 1.89 per cent - higher at 38,733.45, while the Nifty was up 228.35 points - or 2.03 per cent - at 11,502.55. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Britannia and ITC, trading between 6.18 per cent and 6.64 per cent higher. HDFC Bank, ITC, L&T, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the surge in Sensex. They collectively contributed over 600 points towards gain in the Sensex. Market breadth favoured gains, with an advance decline ratio of about 3:1. On the BSE, 1,328 stocks traded higher while 492 moved lower. On the NSE, 1,220 shares advanced while 429 declined. Analysts said the recent reforms by the government are a big positive for the markets. "A mega bull market is starting now on the back of the reforms of the century for India... I don't think we will be looking back anytime soon," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, told NDTV. The Nifty Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) index jumped as much as 6.63 per cent, led by ITC and Britannia - which rose as much as 9.43 per cent and 20.12 per cent respectively in intraday trade. "ITC has got a triple bonus, in the form of the ban on e-cigarettes, the cut in corporate taxes and the reduction in GST on hotel room tariffs," said Mr Prabhakar. Last Friday, the GST Council decided to more than double the tax on caffeinated beverages to 40 per cent while lowering the tax rate applicable to hotel room tariffs. Earlier the same day, the government slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points in a bid to revive economic growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said early on Monday that the government's move on corporate tax has sent a positive message "not just in India" but around the globe.

