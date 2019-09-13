Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On A Flat Note Today

Nifty today: The SGX Nifty futures were last seen trading down 1.50 point at 10,990.00
Domestic stock markets are set to start Friday's session on a flat note, a day after official data showed consumer inflation accelerated to 3.21 per cent in August from 3.15 per cent the previous month. The SGX Nifty futures trading on the Singapore Exchange were last seen down 1.50 point (0.01 per cent) at 10,990.00 before the opening of Indian financial markets. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. On Thursday, ahead of the release of macroeconomic data, the S&P BSE Sensex had ended 166.54 points - or 0.45 per cent - lower at 37,104.28 and the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,981.05, down 54.65 points - or 0.50 per cent - from the previous close. With that, the 50-scrip benchmark index broke a five-day winning streak, during which it had gained 237.8 points - or 2.20 per cent.
Here's what to expect from the domestic financial (Sensex and Nifty) and currency markets (rupee vs dollar) today:
Asian Shares Jump As Investors' Worries About Global Slowdown Ease
Equities in other Asian markets advanced as hints of progress in US-China trade talks and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped counter worries about a global economic slowdown.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.3 per cent though mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent to four-month highs.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Market
In the pre-opening session, the S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 151.12 points to 37,255.40. At 9:02 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 97.60 points - or 0.26 per cent - at 37,201.88, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 1.10 point at 10,983.90.
Twenty eight stocks were up on the 50-scrip index while 12 were down and 10 unchanged at the time.
Consumer Inflation Seen Remaining Below RBI's Medium-Term Goal: Experts
"We expect the central bank to cut policy repo rate in its October 2019 monetary policy review. However, its impact on growth is contingent on faster transmission and consumer response to rate cut," said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings.
Inflation Data Leaves Room For One More Rate Cut, Say Experts
Macroeconomic data leaves room for the Reserve Bank of India to deliver one more rate cut in its next bi-monthly review due in October, say analysts.
Consumer inflation came in at 3.21 per cent in August, marking the highest level recorded since October last year, government data showed after market hours on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks consumer inflation primarily while formulating its monetary policy.
Separate official data showed growth in industrial production was at 4.3 per cent in July, as against 2 per cent the previous month.
US Stocks Near All-Time High Overnight
Overnight in the US, Wall Street advanced with the S&P 500 ending the session within a striking distance of its all-time closing high, buoyed by positive developments on the US-China trade front and a promise of continued stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Technology gains led the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher, while financials gave the biggest boost to the blue-chip Dow, which closed up for the seventh consecutive session, its longest winning streak since May.
Asian Shares Rise On Easing US-China Trade Concerns
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares except Japan was last seen trading 0.30 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 per cent.
Stocks rose worldwide as China and the US made concessions ahead of next month's planned talks in Washington, aimed at easing a trade war that has whipsawed markets and stoked recessionary fears for months.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Flat Opening For Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flat note, a day after the NSE Nifty benchmark index broke a five-day winning streak. At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange - an early indicator of the NSE Nifty in India - traded down 1.50 point at 10,990.00, having moved in a range of 11,014.00-10,984.50.