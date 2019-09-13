Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On A Flat Note Today

Asian Shares Jump As Investors' Worries About Global Slowdown Ease

Equities in other Asian markets advanced as hints of progress in US-China trade talks and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped counter worries about a global economic slowdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.3 per cent though mainland China and South Korea were closed for public holidays. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent to four-month highs.



